News November 23rd, 2026

Pleaman Forsey, Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, is announcing nearly $700,000 under the Fire Vehicles and Equipment Grant Fund to enhance fire protection services in more communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Provincial Government is investing:

$539,566.70 for a pumper/4-door fire truck for the Clarenville Fire Department.

$13,973.45 for fire equipment for the Eastport Fire Department.

$100,000 for a pumper truck for the Lethbridge Fire Department.

$16,598.39 for fire equipment for the Bunyan’s Cove Fire Department.

$25,444.70 for fire equipment for the Burgoyne’s Cove Fire Department.

The Honourable Lloyd Parrott, Minister of Energy and Mines and MHA for Terra Nova, announced the funding for the Clarenville Fire Department during the department’s recent year-end banquet.

This funding builds on the Provincial Government’s platform commitment to strengthen public safety and build safer communities.

As part of Budget 2026, more than $4 million in funding has been allocated for fire trucks, apparatus and firefighting equipment, benefiting 76 fire departments throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.