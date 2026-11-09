Suspected impaired driver arrested in Bay St. George

News November 9th, 2026

RCMP arrested a woman Friday afternoon after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver at a local business in Bay St. George.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. police in Stephenville received a report of a possible impaired driver arriving at a business on Prince Rupert Drive. Officers responded, patrolled the area and stopped the described vehicle on nearby Main Street.

The driver, a 59-year-old Stephenville woman, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested and transported to the detachment, where she provided additional breath samples three times the legal limit.

She was later released from custody and will appear in court in December. She was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation equal to or over 80 mg%. In addition, her vehicle was seized and impounded by police, and her driver’s licence was suspended.