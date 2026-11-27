News November 27th, 2026

It was an emotional morning at the Single Parent Association in St. John’s this morning, after the province announced it would be providing $100,000 to help the association meet the need of its Christmas Magic Program.

This organization said they have 1800 children signed up for this years Christmas Magic Program, that’s up from 1500 last year. This funding will allow SPANL to address their waitlist, and help to provide more toys, and grocery store gift cards for families.

Angela Noseworthy is the Interim Executive Director of SPANL, and says with the growing demand came uncertainty, about how they would help all families who had reached out for support this Christmas. NTV News will have more details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.