News November 20th, 2026

The Provincial Government has introduced amendments to the Cannabis Control Act that have the potential to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve administrative efficiency, and ensure the legislation continues to reflect the evolving cannabis marketplace in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The proposed amendments follow the first statutory five-year review of the act and are based on feedback from stakeholders, government departments, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC).

The proposed changes would:

Clarify the role of the NLC as the provincial distributor of cannabis products.

Allow local producers to continue supplying cannabis products to stores they own.

Increase the maximum term of certain cannabis retail licences from five years to 10 years, providing greater certainty for businesses.

Improve provisions related to inspections, seizures, and enforcement.

Allow criminal record checks from recognized organizations, where appropriate, in addition to police services.

Establish minimum fines under the general penalty provisions.

Update legislative language and address technical issues identified since the act came into force.

The proposed amendments would support the continued evolution of Newfoundland and Labrador’s legal cannabis framework and help ensure the legislation remains aligned with current operational realities.