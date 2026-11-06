Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador back with their annual Christmas Craft Fair

Arts & Entertainment, News November 6th, 2026

The Craft Council of Newfoundland and Labrador’s annual Christmas Craft Fair opened to the public on Thursday, November 5, at the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay. For more than 50 years, people from all over the province gather at the Christmas Craft Fair, creating a holiday tradition.

More than 100 talented craftspeople from across the province are participating in the fair, and this is a juried event. Each product was reviewed for quality, originality, and craftsmanship. Each participating craftsperson brings a distinctive product line developed through years of skill, creativity, and dedication.

The Christmas Craft Fair is the largest annual fundraiser for the Craft Council, a nonprofit charitable organization. This year, a portion of funds raised will support the Craft Council’s Study Grant Program.

Admission is $7 per person, and the fair is open today and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Jack Byrne Arena.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have the full details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour during Your Community.