News, Politics November 17th, 2026

The Provincial Government is introducing modern legislation for cities in Newfoundland and Labrador. The proposed Cities Act would give cities more independence and flexibility, align with the Towns and Local Service Districts Act, and replace the City of Mount Pearl Act and the City of Corner Brook Act. The bill received second reading in the House of Assembly Monday.

Highlights of the proposed Cities Act include:

Granting cities the powers of a natural person when using their authority under the act;

Giving cities broad powers to pass by-laws on matters set out in the act.

Setting clear rules for when city council meetings may be closed to the public.

Requiring cities to set property tax rates as a percentage of assessed value, or a base amount plus a percentage; allowing tax discounts for charitable, community, and hardship cases; and allowing installment payment options.

Requiring cities to provide key services: waste collection and removal, fire protection, snow clearing, local road maintenance, and animal control.

Allowing the minister to set minimum standards for city services.

Prohibiting cities from operating for profit.

Allowing the incorporation of new cities.

Using gender-neutral language.

If passed, the Cities Act will carry forward many provisions of the City of Corner Brook Act and the City of Mount Pearl Act, while also reflecting how cities currently operate. The act will apply to all cities in the province, except the City of St. John’s. The City of St. John’s Act is currently under review.