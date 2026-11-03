Premier Wakeham to deliver opening remarks at Mineral Resources Review 2026

News, Politics November 3rd, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham will deliver opening remarks at Mineral Resources Review 2026 in St. John’s Wednesday morning.

Wakeham will be joined by Lloyd Parrott, the province’s Minister of Energy and Mines. Mineral Resources Review is the province’s premier mineral exploration and mining conference and exhibition. It is a joint venture of the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM NL) and the Department of Energy and Mines (EM), Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The conference provides an opportunity to showcase the province’s mineral resources, highlight industry developments and examine the future of mineral exploration and mining in Newfoundland and Labrador.