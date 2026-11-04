President Donald Trump suffers political defeat as Democrats sweep control of Congress

News, Politics November 4th, 2026

Donald Trump has suffered one of the biggest political setbacks of his presidency, as Democrats captured control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a resounding rejection of the Republican administration and its policies.

The Democrats made significant gains across the country, flipping Republican strongholds and winning key races in traditionally conservative states. The party secured control of the Senate, while also reclaiming the House of Representatives. Democrats picked up at least seven Senate seats and made gains in more than two dozen House districts.

Political insiders suggest Trump’s controversial trade policies and aggressive use of presidential authority became important election issues.

The result could also have important implications in this country. President Trump and PM Mark Carney have spent much of the past year navigating a bitter trade dispute, with Trump’s tariffs putting pressure on Canadian manufacturers, steel producers, the automotive industry and businesses on both sides of the border.

The election results could change the political dynamics surrounding those negotiations.

For Trump, the midterms were supposed to demonstrate continued public support for his leadership. Instead, they have become a major political warning.

NTV will have more details this evening on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.