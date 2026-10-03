Province announces support for fire protection vehicles and equipment on west coast

News October 3rd, 2026

Premier Tony Wakeham announced more than $575,000 under the Fire Vehicles and Equipment Grant Fund to further the province’s platform commitment to creating safer communities for all of us.

The announcement included nearly $540,000 for a pumper truck for the Stephenville Fire Department, more than $11,000 for fire equipment for the Cape St. George Fire Department, over $9,000 for equipment for the Port au Port Regional Volunteer Fire Department; and, $15,000 for Stephenville, Kippens and Lourdes to purchase 15 sets of wildland coveralls each.

In total, Budget 2026: Opportunity For All of Us provided more than $7 million to strengthen volunteer fire departments and emergency response across the province with funding for essential equipment, training, and operational supports. This included

“We are committed to ensuring help is ready for the people of our province when it is needed most,” says Premier Wakeham. “By investing in fire protection vehicles and equipment, we are strengthening emergency response capabilities, supporting our firefighters, and helping to build safer communities for all of us.”