Port Saunders RCMP looking to identify driver after flight from police

Port Saunders RCMP is looking to identify a driver who failed to stop for police during an attempted traffic stop on Route 430 between Bellburns and Daniel’s Harbour Tuesday evening.

Just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, officers spotted a grey Buick sedan travelling southbound along Route 430 between Bellburns and Daniel’s Harbour. A traffic stop was attempted and the operator fled from police. Officers did not pursue in the interest of public safety.

A short time later, the vehicle was located in the ditch near the entrance to Daniel’s Harbour, in the vicinity of the Bennett’s Lodge. Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the driver. Police believe they fled on foot, and could have been picked up by another motorist, who may have been unaware of the police incident.

The vehicle was seized by police, and the criminal investigation continues.

