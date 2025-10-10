NEWS

Police investigating structure fire at Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office

Natuashish RCMP, with assistance of RCMP Labrador General Investigation Section, is investigating a structure fire at Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office in Natuashish.

At approximately 3:09 a.m. this morning, police officers on patrol spotted smoke emerging from the Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office on Piwas Street. Officers immediately called for assistance from the Mushuau Innu First Nation Fire Department, and the local fire crew arrived on scene a short time later.

The fire has caused significant damage to the band council office. No injuries have been reported to police at this time.

Natuashish RCMP consulted with a fire investigator with the provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office and RCMP Labrador General Investigation Section (GIS) is supporting the investigation.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Natuashish RCMP at (709) 478-8900. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

