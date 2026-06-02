Police investigating break, enter and theft, requesting public’s assistance

Justice, News June 2nd, 2026

Police in Rocky Harbour are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a break and enter at a property on Trout River Road in Woody Point. At approximately 4:00 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a call about a possible break and enter to a seasonal residence. Police arrived at the scene to find that an entry door to the home was damaged, and entry had also been forced to a shed on the property.

The property owner advised police that an outboard boat motor, a battery-operated lawnmower, two chainsaws and a circular saw were all missing from the property. The property was unoccupied at the time of the break and enter, which likely occurred between Monday, May 25 and Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Anyone with information about this crime, the person(s) responsible or the stolen items is asked to contact Rocky Harbour RCMP at 709-458-2222.