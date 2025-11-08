NEWS

Police in Bay Roberts arrest man believed responsible for multiple break-ins, thefts

A man believed to have been responsible for multiple break-ins and thefts in the Bay Roberts area since the summer has been arrested.

Forty-nine year-old Leonard Fitzpatrick was arrested without incident at business in the town. That’s after RCMP officers, on October 30, searched a Bay Roberts home and found stolen property related to break-ins and thefts at a cabin in Ocean Pond and an RV park in Mackinsons in July, as well as a third at a local medical clinic in August.

Fitzpatrick faces several charges, including breaking and entering, possessing of stolen property and breaching court orders.

The investigation is continuing, with more charges expected.

