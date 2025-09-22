Local

Police charge man with multiple offences after police order Catalina residents to shelter-In-place

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador arrested 31-year-old Tyler William Linthorne Saturday morning. An arrest warrant for Linthorne was issued Friday after police ordered a shelter-in-place for all residents of Catalina. He is being held in custody to appear before the courts and faces multiple assault, kidnapping, threats and driving-related charges.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 18, Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP responded to a disturbance in progress along Route 230 near Charleston. Officers located a vehicle involved in the Port Rexton area and a woman, who called out for help, was observed being forced inside the vehicle.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed. An attempt to stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device was unsuccessful and the vehicle was last seen travelling along Route 237.

RCMP located the damaged vehicle abandoned on a rural roadway near Catalina. RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) was engaged and assisted with a search of the area.

The RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Emergency Response Team (ERT) was also consulted and deployed to assist.

Out of an abundance of caution, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador issued an Alert Ready notification to all residents in the Catalina area, containing an order to shelter-in-place as frontline officers, PDS and ERT continued their search for the suspect.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after 8:00 a.m., after investigators determined that there was no further risk to public safety in the Catalina area.

Bonavista RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Tyler Linthorne and police issued an appeal for the public’s help to locate him.

Police responded to an overnight theft of a vehicle which was located on Saturday morning, September 20 near Route 230, and a short distance from the Trans-Canada Highway.

With assistance from the Emergency Response Team, police located and arrested 31-year-old Tyler Linthrone without incident shortly after 9:00 a.m. He is being held in custody to appear before the courts.

Linthorne is charged with:

  • Assault,
  • Kidnapping,
  • Uttering threats,
  • Flight from police,
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The second occupant of the vehicle involved in Friday’s incident was also safely located on Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

