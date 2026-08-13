Police arrest man for assault following foot chase

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

Police in St. John’s have arrested a 42-year-old man following an assault investigation downtown. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence around midnight Wednesday. Police say the suspect had left before officers arrived.

About an hour later, the female victim called 911 to report the man had returned. When officers arrived, police say the suspect fled through a back door and ran down the road. Officers pursued him on foot, eventually following him into another home, where he was arrested. The 42-year-old was taken to the St. John’s lockup and charged with assault and breaching a release order.