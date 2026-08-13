Justice

Justice

Police arrest man for assault following foot chase

Justice, News

Police in St. John’s have arrested a 42-year-old man following an assault investigation downtown. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence around midnight Wednesday. Police say the suspect had left before officers arrived.

About an hour later, the female victim called 911 to report the man had returned. When officers arrived, police say the suspect fled through a back door and ran down the road. Officers pursued him on foot, eventually following him into another home, where he was arrested. The 42-year-old was taken to the St. John’s lockup and charged with assault and breaching a release order.

Related Articles

RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired driver
Read more
Clarenville RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating stolen vehicle
Read more
RNC appealing for information following hit-and-run collision
Read more
Province says progress being made on public safety concerns in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Read more
RNC upgrades charges following death of six-year-old injured in pedestrian collision, funeral service today
Read more
Justice Minister visiting Labrador with RCMP
Read more
Back to top