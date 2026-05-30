Paradise couple wins $2 million on Scratch’N Win ticket

News May 30th, 2026

A Paradise couple is celebrating after winning the $2-million top prize on a Scratch’N Win ticket.

Perry and Yvonne Noseworthy say they enjoy playing Scratch’N Win games and often look for new tickets when they become available.

That habit recently paid off when Yvonne Noseworthy scratched a winning ticket from the game Vault.

“My husband often brings me home tickets after work,” she said. “When I scratched this one, I said, ‘Perry, come see! We won. We won big!'”

Vault is a $20 Scratch’N Win game that offers top prizes of $2 million. The national ticket launched April 1, and four top prizes remain to be won.

“He turned over the ticket to make sure and said, ‘Yeah, it’s a winner,'” Yvonne Noseworthy said. “Then he did his happy dance.”

“That was a $2-million happy dance,” Perry Noseworthy added.

After confirming the win at a lottery retailer, the couple went home and video-called their daughter.

“I asked her if we looked any different and she didn’t know what I meant,” Perry Noseworthy said. “I told her, ‘You’re looking at the next millionaires here in Newfoundland,’ and she couldn’t believe it.”

The couple plan to use the money to pay off bills, invest and help family members.

They also hope to travel more, including taking a cruise with their granddaughter.

The win came on Yvonne Noseworthy’s 65th birthday.

“When you win the lottery, there’s a lot of joy right off the bat,” Perry Noseworthy said. “You know that you’ve got no financial worries anymore. There’s a lot of emotions.”

Perry Noseworthy purchased the winning Vault ticket at PJ’s Convenience in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s. The retailer will receive a seller’s prize equal to one per cent of the winning amount.