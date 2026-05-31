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Outer Ring Road closed for annual cleanup today

News

A portion of the Outer Ring Road will be closed until 7:00 p.m. today as crews tackle their annual highway cleanup.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. this morning, the Outer Ring Road was shut down for a 12 hour period from Kenmount Road to the Logy Bay Road Interchange.

Traffic control is in place on the highway to help guide motorists and ease the flow of traffic.

As the snow has melted, garbage has become more noticeable on our roadways. Littering on the provinces highways is prohibited, and penalties can range from 100 dollars to 500 dollars.

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