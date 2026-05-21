One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Cape Shore highway

News May 21st, 2026

Placentia RCMP is investigating a fatal crash on the Cape Shore highway Wednesday night.

A short time before 9:30 p.m. May 20, officers from the Placentia and Whitbourne RCMP detachments responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash along Route 100. Members of the Placentia Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the crash.

The vehicle left the road and collided with a power pole causing extensive damages. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A fire sparked as a result of the crash was extinguished by fire crews before it could spread.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

The collision resulted in the overnight closure of Route 100 between Little Barasway and Great Barasway. The roadway partially re-opened to traffic early Thursday morning as power crews worked to repair the damaged power pole.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.