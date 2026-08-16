Occupational Health and Safety Charges against Cottle’s Island Lumber Company Limited 

Justice, News August 16th, 2026

Cottle’s Island Lumber Company Limited of Summerford has been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act. The Occupational Health and Safety Division is responsible for conducting workplace compliance inspections and audits, and these charges are the result of the company’s non-compliance with occupational health and safety orders issued by the province in September and November of 2024.

The charges relate to a series of alleged workplace failures involving:

Safe storage of hazardous substances.

Provision of emergency eye and skin washing facilities.

Workplace cleanliness and sanitation.

Hearing, eye and face protection requirements.

Selection and use of personal protective equipment.

Safeguarding of hazardous equipment.

Safeguarding of machinery and equipment during maintenance work.

Guardrails on elevated work platforms.

Safe storage, transportation and use of compressed gas cylinders.

Compliance with regulatory orders within prescribed timelines.

Availability of a worker certified in emergency first aid.

The company’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15, at provincial court in Gander.