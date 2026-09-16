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NTV Exclusive: MHA Keith Russell speaks tonight about leaving PC caucus to sit as independent

News, Politics

It was a political bombshell when Keith Russell, the MHA for Lake Melville, crossed the floor on Monday, leaving the PC’s to become an independent. Russell hasn’t spoken to media since he made the move early this week, moment after the start of a special debate on Churchill Falls.

Today, in an exclusive interview with NTV’s Legislative Reporter Ben Cleary, Keith Russell explains why he decided to defect from the Tories. We will have the full story on the NTV Evening Newshour at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

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