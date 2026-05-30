NLSchools pausing some KinderStart/Kindergarten registration following the Privacy Commissioner’s report

News May 30th, 2026

The Privacy Commissioner’s report on the PowerSchool cyberattack has caused at least one delay for the new school year.

NLSchools announced it will be pausing registration for KinderStart and Kindergarten for families of schools 7 through 10, formerly known as the Avalon region.

The pause will allow time for NLSchools staff to update their registration programming based on recommendations in the report, such as ending the collection of MCP numbers.

Families who registered earlier this month won’t have their registration impacted.