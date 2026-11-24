News November 24th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) is informing customers and the public of an Emergency Recall on Landwash Ruby Line in various formats with lot code 26/08/2026 (August 26, 2026) due to a safety concern.

Cans from this specific batch may be subject to higher-than-normal internal pressure, which could cause them to rupture unexpectedly. The affected formats with lot code 26/08/2026 include:

SKU 25684 – Landwash Ruby Line 473ml Can

SKU 25689 – Landwash Ruby Line 4 Pack Cans x 473 ml

SKU 28594 – Landwash Core 4 Pack Cans x 473 ml

NLC advises Liquor Store, Agency Store (Liquor Express), and Brewers’ Agents to remove all stock of the recalled product immediately. Anyone with questions or concerns, including returns should contact Landwash Brewery at christina@landwashbrewery.com.

The lot code, 26/08/2026 (day, month, year), is printed on the 4 pack cardboard packaging and stamped on the bottom of individual cans.