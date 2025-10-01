NL Health Services outlines plans for Canada Post disruption

Local News, News October 1st, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has put alternate arrangements in place for clients, physicians, employees and vendors during the postal disruption at Canada Post.

The following measures have been put in place to help address potential anticipated delays.

Client Cheques

Time-sensitive client cheques will start to be transported via courier to centralized community services buildings throughout each zone by Thursday, October 2, 2025. Clients who are expecting payments from NL Health Services should pick up their cheques at the locations and times listed on NL Health Services’ website.

Clients are encouraged to receive their client cheques through Electronic Funds Transfer directly to their bank account. If they have not already arranged for this service, clients may contact their financial assessment officers to make these arrangements. This option is available for clients in the Eastern Urban/Rural, Central and Western zones only.

Future payments will be available at those locations Monday to Friday at the times indicated. Clients will be asked to provide a government-issued photo ID to receive their cheque. If clients would like another person (who is not the payee on the cheque), to pick up a client’s cheque on their behalf, forms providing special authorization may be granted in these cases.

Clients may call the following numbers to find out where and when cheques will be available and to arrange for special authorization forms to be sent to them via email in advance.

Eastern-Urban and Rural Zones – 1-833-752-4637

Central Zone – 709-651-6322

Western Zone – 709-784-6039

Labrador-Grenfell Zone – 709-897-2150 or 709-897-2334

Prescription Medications via Mail

During the postal strike, patients throughout the province who normally receive prescription medications from NL Health Services through postal delivery will receive their prescriptions via courier. If the patient is not home at time of delivery, a notice will be left on the door including a contact number so that delivery can be re-arranged.

Patient Reports

Patient reports will be delivered to referring physicians by courier or fax, as per the usual process, with additional drop-offs, as needed.

Appointment Notices

For the most part, appointment notices have been sent out well in advance of appointments. Some program areas will advise patients/clients by telephone of appointments scheduled within a short timeframe.

Vendors

Vendors who wish to set up an electronic fund or those with questions should call their regular contact in the Accounts Payable Division.

Employee Cheques

NL Health Services’ employees who typically receive their pay cheques via postal delivery will be able to pick up their pay cheques where they work or arrange for direct deposit.