MUNSU calls on university to support Sudanese students

Local News, News November 16th, 2025

Memorial University Students’ Union says it’s working to support Sudanese students, as Sudan is facing a humanitarian crisis where millions of people have been displaced.

Sudanese students have reported being charged late fees despite being unable to access their own money because the banking system in Sudan is down, or due to a loss of steady financial support. MUNSU says those students have been required to produce documents that are currently impossible to obtain.

“Sudanese students are being expected to study, work, and continue paying tuition while their families

and communities face violence enabled by international actors, including documented support from the

United Arab Emirates to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). No student should have to carry that alone. The

supports we are calling for are the minimum crisis measures and should already be in place. And to every

student on campus: check on each other. Community care is necessary while we continue pushing for

institutional accountability,” said Rana Abuidris, Executive Director of Campaigns, MUNSU.

MUNSU is requesting that Memorial University:

● Suspend late fees and offer automatic tuition payment extensions for Sudanese students affected

by the conflict.

● Promote emergency bursaries to support students’ tuition expenses who have lost financial

stability due to the collapse of banking systems and loss of family income.

● Expand mental health access, including removing the 10-session cap and ensuring culturally

competent and trauma-informed counsellors are available.

● Provide administrative flexibility for students who cannot obtain official documents from Sudan

because institutions are closed or destroyed.

● Issue an official public statement acknowledging the impact of the war on students and outlining

the steps being taken to support them.