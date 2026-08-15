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Multiple police officers assaulted during arrest attempt

News

RNC officers were assaulted Friday morning (August 14) when trying to place a man under arrest.

It was just before 10:00 a.m. when police were called to a residence on St. Clair Avenue regarding a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance, threatening people, and refusing to leave the area.

Officers located and tried to arrest the 30-year-old man, but a struggle ensued during the arrest. Multiple officers were kicked, scratched, and one reported a minor injury. After the struggle, police were able to place him under arrest.

The accused was charged with resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, and three counts of assaulting a police officer. He was brought to the holding cells to be seen by a judge later that day.

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