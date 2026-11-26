News November 26th, 2026

MHA for Mount Scio Sarah Stoodley announced in the House of Assembly this afternoon, that she was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis one year ago.

Stoodley explained her specific diagnosis was Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, and highlighted the approximately 1200 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who have the same diagnosis.

“As MHA’s we represent all people in Newfoundland and Labrador, I believe that our legislative branch is stronger when we have a variety of people with lived experience. I want everyone impacted by MS to know that they have an advocate in me.”