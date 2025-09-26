Man unintentionally discharges firearm at traffic stop, charges laid

Local News, News September 26th, 2025

Springdale RCMP arrested a 61-year-old man on multiple firearms-related charges following a traffic stop on Sept. 24.

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, police on patrol in the town of Ming’s Bight observed the operator of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driving without a helmet. A traffic stop was initiated.

During the exchange, the operator indicated he was returning from hunting. Shortly after, he unintentionally discharged the firearm he was carrying. The officer acquired and secured the firearm safely, and no one was injured.

He was arrested for transporting a loaded firearm. Subsequently, officers determined that he did not possess a legally required firearms license.

He was released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date to answer to the following charges:

• Careless use of a firearm,

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The investigation is continuing.