Justice

Justice

Man arrested by New Wes Valley RCMP after barricading himself in Newtown residence

Justice, News

A man was arrested on May 31 after barricading himself inside a Newtown residence and refusing to surrender to police.

New-Wes-Valley RCMP attended a residence on Main Street in Newtown early Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a prior report of assault. Police located the suspect, 65-year-old Jefforey Batten at the home, however he refused to exit and indicated that he was armed.

Officers from the New-Wes-Valley RCMP detachment secured the area while a warrant was obtained to enter the residence to execute an arrest. Police remained in contact with Batten, who surrendered without incident a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Jefforey Batten, 65, appeared in provincial court on Sunday and was remanded into custody by the courts. He is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. His next court appearance is scheduled for today (Monday, June 1).

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

RNC records extreme speeds; issues hundreds of tickets during traffic initiative
Read more
Teenager sentenced for killing 65-year-old Mount Pearl woman
Read more
Defence delivers closing argument in Dean Penney murder trial
Read more
RCMP respond to collision at Port aux Basques ferry terminal, arrest impaired driver
Read more
RNC
RNC charge woman with stabbing in east end of St. John’s
Read more
Gander RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress
Read more
Back to top