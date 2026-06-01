Man arrested by New Wes Valley RCMP after barricading himself in Newtown residence

Justice, News June 1st, 2026

A man was arrested on May 31 after barricading himself inside a Newtown residence and refusing to surrender to police.

New-Wes-Valley RCMP attended a residence on Main Street in Newtown early Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a prior report of assault. Police located the suspect, 65-year-old Jefforey Batten at the home, however he refused to exit and indicated that he was armed.

Officers from the New-Wes-Valley RCMP detachment secured the area while a warrant was obtained to enter the residence to execute an arrest. Police remained in contact with Batten, who surrendered without incident a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Jefforey Batten, 65, appeared in provincial court on Sunday and was remanded into custody by the courts. He is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. His next court appearance is scheduled for today (Monday, June 1).

The investigation is ongoing.