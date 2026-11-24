News November 24th, 2026

Lewisporte RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate 45-year-old Trevor Quinlan. Police and loved ones are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Quinlan was last seen this morning, November 24, around 9:00 a.m. leaving a home on Main Street in Lewisporte.

Quinlan wears glasses, may appear confused or disoriented, and may have difficulty navigating his surroundings due to a medical condition. He may not respond as expected if approached.

Anyone with any information about Trevor Quinlan’s current location is asked to contact the Lewisporte RCMP detachment immediately at (709) 535-8637, or call 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP).