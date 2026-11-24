News November 24th, 2026

Securing a fair share of the offshore Northern Cod fishery is a key priority as the Labrador Fishermen’s Union Shrimp Company Limited (LabShrimp) brings together its harvester-owners, Board of Directors and industry partners for its two-day Biennial Convention in Southern Labrador.

With shrimp resources declining and Northern Cod rebuilding, the future of Southern Labrador’s fishing industry is at a critical turning point. LabShrimp is renewing its call for the federal government to recognize the principle of adjacency and provide the company with a dedicated offshore Northern Cod allocation in 2027.

Despite significant investments in offshore vessels, modern processing facilities and groundfish capacity, LabShrimp received no dedicated offshore Northern Cod allocation in the federal government’s 2026 decision.

For a harvester-owned cooperative that has supported Southern Labrador communities for nearly 50 years, access to the resource represents far more than an allocation of fish. It is an opportunity to sustain employment, protect decades of community investment and secure a viable economic future for the region.

“Our harvesters and communities have built this company over nearly five decades, investing in the infrastructure, vessels and people needed to sustain a fishing industry in Southern Labrador,” said Dwight Russell, President and CEO of LabShrimp. “As the resources we have traditionally depended upon decline, Northern Cod represents our best opportunity to secure that future. We have made the investments. We have the capacity. What we need now is fair access to the resource.”

LabShrimp is seeking a dedicated offshore allocation equivalent to 5% of Canada’s Northern Cod total allowable catch (TAC), achieved through future increases in the TAC. The proposal would allow existing quota holders to retain their current tonnage while providing an opportunity for Southern Labrador to participate in the rebuilding fishery.

The company maintains that adjacency must be a meaningful consideration in federal fisheries management, particularly where coastal communities have historically depended on the resources found in nearby waters.

With offshore harvesting capacity, processing infrastructure and an established workforce already in place, LabShrimp is positioned to translate access to Northern Cod into economic activity without requiring new government subsidies or public investment.

“The rebuilding of Northern Cod presents an opportunity to get this right,” Russell added. “We are not asking government to build an industry for us. Our harvesters have already done that. We are asking for an opportunity to participate in a resource that is returning to the waters adjacent to our communities, and to ensure that its recovery delivers lasting benefits to the people of Labrador.”

The Biennial Convention provides an important opportunity for LabShrimp’s membership to review the challenges and opportunities facing the company and help shape its priorities for the years ahead.

Building on the public awareness and advocacy efforts initiated earlier this year, LabShrimp will continue engaging federal and provincial representatives, industry stakeholders and community leaders in advance of the 2027 allocation decision.

“Our message is straightforward,” Russell said. “The future of Southern Labrador’s fishery cannot be left behind as Northern Cod returns. We are ready to work with government and industry to achieve a fair and responsible outcome that recognizes adjacency, protects existing investments and creates opportunity for the next generation.”