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KinderStart registration opening for Avalon Peninsula families

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News

Registration for KinderStart for children beginning kindergarten in schools on the Avalon Peninsula in September 2027 will take place on Wednesday, October 7, and Thursday, October 8.

Families are encouraged to visit the NL Schools website to register.

The registration system will open at 9:00 a.m. on October 7 for English and Early French Immersion programs.

Children registering in KinderStart must be turning five years of age on or before December 31, 2027. Families will be required to have:

  • An email address to receive electronic confirmation of registration
  • A contact phone number
  • An emergency contact phone number

Families will receive a confirmation email to complete the process. 

Registration for KinderStart in all other regions of the province was completed earlier this year.

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