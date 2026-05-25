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Inter-provincial drug investigation leads to the arrest of two Quebec men in Labrador

News

Two people were arrested by the RCMP after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs and a large sum of cash.

It was on May 12 on Route 500 near Happy Valley-Goose Bay when police stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing inter-provincial investigation.

Officers located and seized quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Well over $100,000 was also seized, which is believed to represent the wholesale price of an estimated three kilograms of cocaine.

62-year0old Robert Miron and 41-year-old Jean Forest, both from Quebec, have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance. Both men are expected to appear in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on July 2.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

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