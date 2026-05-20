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Impaired driver collides with home in Bareneed

News

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving after a pickup truck collided with a residence in Bay Roberts. At 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, RCMP officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bareneed Road.

A black pickup truck had collided with a residence, causing extensive damage to both the home and the vehicle. The driver was uninjured, but exhibited signs of intoxication. After failing a roadside breath test, she was transported to the Bay Roberts detachment where further testing confirmed her impairment.

The woman’s vehicle was seized and impounded, and her drivers license was suspend. She was released to appear in court in August.

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