Hopedale RCMP arrest man after assault with a weapon, firearm seized

Justice, Local News, News October 2nd, 2025

Hopedale RCMP arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday following a report of an assault at a home in Hopedale.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Oct 1, after receiving a report of a man who entered a home in possession of a firearm and assaulted one person inside. The suspect, who was known to the victims, left the firearm inside the home and departed the area before police arrived on scene.

The man, 18-year-old Ethan Dicker, was located and arrested a short time later at another location.

Dicker faces a number of criminal charges, including:

Assault with a weapon,

Assault,

Break and enter to a residence, with intent to commit an offence,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm,

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.



He was held in custody to appear in provincial court. Dicker was released by the courts to appear next Oct. 28.

The investigation is ongoing.