Gas Prices Tumble Ahead of Weekend

News May 22nd, 2026

Some good news for drivers, as the price of gas has taken a tumble ahead of the weekend. In the Public Utilities Board’s latest adjustment to fuel prices, gas is down 7.8 cents per litre, while diesel is down 7.7 cents, and furnace oil falls by 6.64 cents. In parts of Labrador, diesel drops by 9.1 cents per litre and stove oil is down by 8.36cpl. The lone fuel to go up in price is propane, which increases by three cents per litre. The PUB’s next price adjustment is expected tomorrow.