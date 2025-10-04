Four motorists arrested for impaired operation

News October 4th, 2025

Four motorists – one outside Grand Falls-Windsor, one in Deer Lake, one near Clarenville, and one in Natuashish – were arrested for impaired driving recently by the RCMP.

All four drivers are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation. All four also received licence suspensions and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

On Sept. 26, just before 11:00 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a vehicle being driven westbound along the Trans-Canada Highway in the eastbound lanes of travel. Police located the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 73-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit.

On Sept. 28, approximately 12:40 a.m., Deer Lake RCMP responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the Deer Lake area. Police located the vehicle crashed along the Trans-Canada Highway and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 28-year-old man, was medically assessed and released at the scene by NL Health Services. He showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were above legal limit.

A short time later, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Clarenville RCMP officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant along Manitoba Drive. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the woman provided breath samples that were also above the legal limit.

Later Sunday evening, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Natuashish RCMP officers conducting follow-up on an unrelated file were approached by a 22-year-old woman. She showed signs of alcohol impairment, and was arrested. The woman was searched and was found in possession of three flasks and a bag of suspected cocaine. At the detachment, the woman provided breath samples that were well above the legal limit. In addition to the impaired operation charge, she will also face charges of possession of a controlled substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.