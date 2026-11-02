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Newfoundland and Labrador seniors 65+ to receive $500 cost-of-living bonus

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Over 130,000 seniors throughout Newfoundland and Labrador will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 as part of a new measure to help with the rising cost of living.

The Seniors Affordability Payment, totaling over $64 million, was announced today by the Honourable Tony Wakeham, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Craig Pardy, Minister of Finance and Minister of Seniors.

Payments are expected to begin before the end of 2026. Seniors with an income of up to $75,000 will receive $500. Those who earn between $75,000 and $100,000 will receive a payment based on income. Additional eligibility information is included in the backgrounder below.

Including this investment, additional affordability measures announced by the Provincial Government since October 22 now total $143 million. These measures include the Churchill Falls Electricity Rebate, the doubling of the maximum Home Heating Supplement, and removal of the provincial gas tax on gasoline and diesel from December 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

Including Budget 2026 initiatives, these measures total more than $340 million in targeted affordability relief to help make life more affordable for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

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