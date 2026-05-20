Fogo Island RCMP charge driver with trafficking during Stag Harbour traffic stop

Justice, News May 20th, 2026

RCMP in Fogo Island arrested a 62-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of marijuana, suspected cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

On March 19, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Fogo Island RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Stag Harbour Ferry Terminal. The driver was immediately uncooperative with police. Officers also observed open alcohol, unsealed marijuana products and evidence of the use of marijuana. When the driver was ordered out of the vehicle, he became combative with police and was arrested for obstruction.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of quantities of improperly stored cannabis and suspected cocaine, as well as items consistent with drug trafficking activity. The vehicle was seized and impounded by police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 62-year-old Little Seldom man, was later released from custody with conditions, and will appear in court in September 2026 on charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Driving with open cannabis in the vehicle

Resisting/obstructing a peace officer

The investigation is continuing, with additional charges possible.