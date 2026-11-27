News November 27th, 2026

First Light welcomes the notice given by Minister of Justice and Public Safety Helen Conway Ottenheimer that she intends to introduce An Act Respecting Policing in the Province during the spring sitting of the House of Assembly. Our conversations with the Minister about civilian oversight began when she was in Opposition and have continued with her and her office since she joined Cabinet. We appreciate her follow-through in bringing this matter before the House and especially welcome her public commitment to include an independent police oversight board in the bill.

A civilian-led oversight board was a key recommendation of Building Trust, Restoring Confidence, the 2022 final report of the First Voice Working Group on Police Oversight. The report called for an empowered oversight board that operates independently of police, is politically neutral, and reflects the communities it serves. For Indigenous people, that means having a meaningful role in setting policing standards and priorities, and holding police leadership accountable.

We will seek a meeting with the Minister to learn more about the proposed legislation ahead of the spring sitting. Once the bill is introduced, we will share our perspective publicly on how its provisions reflect the 26 recommendations we put forward in 2022.