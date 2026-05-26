Firefighters save downtown home from extensive damage

Local News, News May 25th, 2026

A quick response from firefighters saved a St. John’s home from extensive damage on Monday evening.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department were called to a home on Hamilton Avenue. Heat from torch-on roofing had ignited a portion of the home’s exterior, filling the residence with smoke. Firefighters quickly cut into the home, near a rear second-storey door, to find the source of the smoke and extinguish the fire.

While there were no injuries, the home sustained some minor fire and water damage. Residents of the home were not expected to be displaced as a result of the fire.

Video from the scene of a fire on Hamilton Avenue in downtown St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Firefighter Darrell Chubbs cuts into the exterior of a home on Hamilton Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD firefighter Kirk Costello uses a thermal camera to check for hot spots following a fire on Hamilton Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A home on Hamilton Avenue sustained moderate damage following a fire on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Firefighter Tara Foley (left) and Fire Captain Barry Burke on the scene of a fire on Hamilton Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News)