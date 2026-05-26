Firefighters save downtown home from extensive damage
A quick response from firefighters saved a St. John’s home from extensive damage on Monday evening.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department were called to a home on Hamilton Avenue. Heat from torch-on roofing had ignited a portion of the home’s exterior, filling the residence with smoke. Firefighters quickly cut into the home, near a rear second-storey door, to find the source of the smoke and extinguish the fire.
While there were no injuries, the home sustained some minor fire and water damage. Residents of the home were not expected to be displaced as a result of the fire.