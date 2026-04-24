Firefighters made quick work of two downtown fires Thursday evening

Local News, News April 24th, 2026

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) made quick work of two fires in downtown St. John’s on Thursday evening, occurring only minutes apart.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. crews were called to a home on Springdale Street. Fire was discovered inside a camper trailer parked in a driveway close to two homes. SJRFD Platoon Chief Derek Hunt said crews had to cut a lock off the door to access the trailer, but after doing so were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Only thirteen minutes later two passers-by noticed fire coming from a rear window of an abandoned building on Bonaventure Avenue. Platoon Chief Hunt stated that fire was contained to a boarded up window frame. It was the second time in less than six months that fire crews were summoned to a fire at the building, the former Bonaventure Retirement Home. In November fire caused extensive damage to a built-on extension.

In both cases on Thursday, the scene was handed to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

SJRFD Firefighter Dave Osmond saws into a window frame at an abandoned building on Bonaventure Avenue (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire in a window frame damaged an abandoned building on Bonaventure Avenue on Thursday. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Martin Davis carries a chainsaw to crews at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Darrell Chubbs looks through a window at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire crews made quick work of a fire in a trailer on Springdale Street on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)