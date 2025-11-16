Photos: Firefighters make quick work of fire at abandoned building in St. John’s

News November 16th, 2025

Firefighters were called to an abandoned building in the centre of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. multiple 911 calls were received reporting a fire at an abandoned building on Bonaventure Avenue. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a wooden extension built onto the side of the former Bonaventure Retirement Home. The building is located behind Holy Heart of Mary High School.

While the wooden structure sustained extensive damage, firefighters made quick work of the blaze. Chris Williams, Acting Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) emphasized the impact of a brick wall and steel door between the fire and the remainder of the building as an important fire break.

There were no injuries to report following the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Video from the scene of a fire at an abandoned retirement home on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Firefighter Brad Vicars uses a saw to cut the metal from the window of a door while on the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Ed Coady pries open a door to a building on Bonaventure Avenue as Fire Captain Jason Penney looks on. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Tony Kieley enters a building on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters used a mixture of water and foam to extinguish a fire on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Robbie Morrell uses a thermal camera to check for hot spots following a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJFRD Firefighter Robbie Morrell sprays a mixture of water and foam on some hot spots following a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Chris Murray tears into a door frame while fighting a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJFRD Firefighter Adam Vautour tears into an exterior wall at a fire on Bonaventure Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighters Trevor Pike (left) and Darrell Butler at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John’s (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Chris Murray uses a thermal camera to check for hot spots at a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Ed Coady look on at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Tony Kieley exits a building on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief Chris Williams at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJFRD Acting Platoon Chief Chris Williams (left) speaks with Fire Captain Gerard Hayes at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJFRD Acting Platoon Chief Chris Williams (left) and Fire Captain Gerard Hayes speak with a firefighter at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Gerard Hayes at the scene of a fire on Bonaventure Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a portion of a building on Bonaventure Avenue (Earl Noble / NTV News)