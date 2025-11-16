Photos: Firefighters make quick work of fire at abandoned building in St. John’s
Firefighters were called to an abandoned building in the centre of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:00 p.m. multiple 911 calls were received reporting a fire at an abandoned building on Bonaventure Avenue. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a wooden extension built onto the side of the former Bonaventure Retirement Home. The building is located behind Holy Heart of Mary High School.
While the wooden structure sustained extensive damage, firefighters made quick work of the blaze. Chris Williams, Acting Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) emphasized the impact of a brick wall and steel door between the fire and the remainder of the building as an important fire break.
There were no injuries to report following the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.