Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis joins NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn at 2026 Convention

News September 26th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador New Democratic Party is holding its 2026 Convention: Together We Can this weekend.

NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn, as well as Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis spoke to the crowd on Saturday morning. Dinn spoke about the recent Churchill Falls debate in the House of Assembly, as well as housing and affordability for people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis spoke about this country’s relationship with the United States, as well as the NDP suffering a catastrophic loss in last years federal election, and how it will build back.

This weekend convention will also include new “Dispatches” segment, which, similar to TED Talks, will offer a focused look at issues impacting our province, including the high cost of medication, climate change, and accessibility challenges for people with disabilities. There will also be a panel discussion on affordability, featuring Lesley Burgess (Bridges to Hope), Patrice Gordon (Childcare) Christine Saulnier (CCPA-NS), hosted by Meghan Hollett.