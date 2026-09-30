Events held across Newfoundland and Labrador for National Truth and Reconciliation Day

News September 30th, 2026

Today is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, remembering those who were lost and those who survived residential schools.

Ceremonies are being held across Newfoundland and Labrador. The Nunatsiavut Government held an event in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Wednesday. It began with a walk to remember residential school survivors, followed by a ceremony at Kinsmen Park.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and will have more tonight on the NTV Evening News.