Driver escapes injury after crashing truck while avoiding moose

Local News, News May 27th, 2026

The driver of a pickup truck was lucky to escape serious injury after crashing their vehicle late Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in Goulds. The driver of a southbound pickup truck traveling near Doyles Road reportedly swerved to avoid striking a moose that had wandered onto the road. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its roof in the ditch.

The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was uninjured in the ordeal. Their truck was extensively damaged. Traffic in the area was slowed until the vehicle could be removed from the ditch.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive late Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a truck was uninjured after crashing while trying to avoid a moose on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a truck was uninjured after crashing while trying to avoid a moose on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a truck was uninjured after crashing while trying to avoid a moose on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)