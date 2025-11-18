Deer Lake RCMP stops two impaired drivers over weekend

Justice, Local News, News November 18th, 2025

Police stopped and charged two impaired drivers over the weekend. Both drivers had their licences suspended and police seized and impounded both vehicles.

On Friday, Nov. 14 around 6:00 p.m, an officer on patrol in the community of St. Judes observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 58-year-old Deer Lake man, showed signs of impairment and a roadside breath test was administered. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment, where he provided two additional breath samples in excess of the legal limit.

He is expected to appear in court in January 2026 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16 a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver on the Trans-Canada Highway near Deer Lake. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing a roadside test. A search of the vehicle located several open and empty liquor containers.

The driver provided additional breath samples over the legal limit and was charged under the Criminal Code for impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.