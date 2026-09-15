Conservation Officers monitoring black bear activity in Pasadena

Nature, News September 15th, 2026

The Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is monitoring reports of black bears in the Town of Pasadena.

Residents are urged to do their part to help avoid attracting black bears. If you see a bear trap, please stay away from it. Report black bear sightings to the Pasadena Forest Management District Office at 709-686-2071, or after hours at 709-632-9897.

To avoid attracting black bears:

Ensure garbage is stored and disposed of properly. Do not place garbage outside until the designated collection day.

Remove fallen fruit that may be collecting on the ground.

Do not leave food out for wild animals or birds.

Do not put meat, bones, fish, oil, grease, dairy products eggshells, garbage or large amounts of fruit in compost bins.

Ensure outdoor cooking appliances and utensils are clean.

Where bears have been sighted, pet owners should keep their animals inside or under close supervision.

When hunting or trapping, do not dispose of harvested wildlife remains in areas that might attract wild animals to a place where they may come into conflict with humans.

Wild animals can be dangerous and unpredictable if approached. While every situation is different, when encountering a bear, take note of its behavior. When walking or participating in outdoor activities at night, be attentive to surroundings.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm and avoid direct eye contact.

Give the space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.

There are an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 black bears on the Island of Newfoundland. There has been an increase in the number of sightings, however, this does not mean there is an increase in the black bear population. The Department has not noted any changes in black bear population levels and our biologists are collecting information to better understand their ecology.