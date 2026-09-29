CBN residents raise concerns over prolific offender’s prison sentence

Justice, News September 29th, 2026

Some residents in Conception Bay North are not satisfied with the prison sentence handed down to an offender the RCMP deemed as prolific.

Justin King was arrested in February of this year following a string of break and enters in the CBN area in 2025 and 2026. Last week, King was sentenced to three years behind bars. Cassie Kelloway and Kristian Noonan say that’s not enough.

Kelloway’s home was broken into during Christmas time in 2025. Noonan’s elderly aunt had her home broken into around the same timeframe while her aunt was staying with her over the holidays. Both Kelloway and Noonan said the heinous crimes have deeply impacted their lives.

For Kelloway, a number of items were stolen from her home, including her late Mother’s wedding rings. Her Mom passed away just nine months before the break-in. Kelloway lives with her Dad in the home he once shared with his wife. Kelloway said they can’t leave the home behind, but they don’t feel safe in it anymore.

King was charged with three counts of break and enter, among other charges related to theft, when he was arrested earlier this year. He was held in custody while awaiting trial, and a decision, which was rendered on Friday. Three years in a federal prison. Both Kelloway and Noonan said they first thought King having to serve his sentence in a federal prison would be a good thing; now they aren’t so sure.

Between time already served and, depending on your sentence, only having to complete 1/3 of your sentence in federal prison, Justin King can apply for parole next month. Applying doesn’t mean it will be granted, but the fact he can a little over a month after being sentenced to three years behind bars is mind-blowing, Kelloway said.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have the full story tonight on NTV’s First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.