News November 23rd, 2026

There was much to celebrate in Clarke’s Beach this weekend, as Newfoundland and Labrador’s oldest resident celebrated her 111th birthday.

Hersilia Moores, who was born in Bay Roberts in 1915, is believed to be the province’s oldest resident and the third oldest in Canada. She now resides at Callingwood Downs Retirement residence where residents and community members gathered to celebrate her milestone birthday with a party.

Area MHA and Justice Minister Helen Conway Ottenheimer stopped by the party, as well as Clarke’s Beach Deputy Mayor Stephen Dawe. The staff at Callingwood Downs thanked those who came out for the occasion and say she really is one in a million.