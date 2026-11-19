News November 19th, 2026

The City of St. John’s welcomes $200,000 in funding from the Provincial Government to support public safety initiatives in the city. The City will direct this funding toward restoring a dedicated, uniformed security presence in downtown St. John’s, in partnership with the Downtown Safety Coalition.

“Our government is taking decisive action to strengthen public safety throughout Newfoundland and Labrador,” said the Honourable Helen Conway Ottenheimer, KC, Minister of Justice and Public Safety. “Through significant investments in policing, crime prevention initiatives, and the court system, we are delivering on our commitment to make communities safer and more secure. Public safety continues to be a priority for residents across the province, and we will keep working with partners, like the City of St. John’s, to develop effective strategies that help prevent crime and support safer communities for all of us.”

Since 2024, dedicated security patrols in the downtown business district have provided a visible presence, helped address incidents as they arise and offered support to businesses, residents and visitors. The program was paused in September when available funding was exhausted, and partners have been working to secure the funding needed to bring the patrols back.

“This is very welcome news for our downtown, and I want to thank the Provincial Government for responding to this need,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “The City is pleased to oversee this funding and put it to work where it is needed. It will help address an immediate gap and restore a security presence that has proven effective, while we continue working with our partners toward a sustainable, long-term approach to public safety downtown.”

The Downtown Safety Coalition brings together organizations with an interest and role in downtown safety, including the City of St. John’s, Provincial Government, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Downtown St. John’s Business Commission, Board of Trade, George Street Association, Destination St. John’s, Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador and MusicNL. The Coalition provides a forum for partners to share information, discuss concerns and coordinate actions to improve safety downtown.

Mayor Danny Breen, Don-E Coady, spokesperson for the Downtown Safety Coalition, and Jonathan Loder, Chair, Downtown St. John’s, will be available to speak with media and answer questions about the funding and next steps for downtown safety on Friday, November 20 at 10:00a.m. NTV News will be there and have more information as it becomes available.